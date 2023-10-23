New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah distributes membership certificates to National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) members during the National Symposium on Cooperative Exports organised by NCEL, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Union MoS of Cooperation BL Verma are also seen. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addresses during the National Symposium on Cooperative Exports organised by National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah with MoS of Cooperation BL Verma and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal releases a brochure of National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) during the National Symposium on Cooperative Exports organised by NCEL, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addresses during the National Symposium on Cooperative Exports organised by National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)