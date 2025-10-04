Nationwide Pro-Palestine protest on Oct 5; Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) have organised nationwide protests in several cities on October 5, including one at Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk, near Indira Park starting 12:00 pm.

The protests will also be held in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Buddha Smriti Park in Patna, Anurag Library in Nirala Nagar, Lucknow, Lenin centre in Vijaywada, GVMC, Gandhi statue in Vishakhapatnam and PMPML bus stand in Pune.

A protest has been organised at Dharamtala in Kolkata on October 6.

Calling people to join them in the protest IPSP stated in a post on Instagram, “Now, at this crucial moment, when the anger of the common people is bursting onto the streets in different countries after the IDF intercepted all the flotillas and detained the activists onboard, we are organizing huge protest demonstrations across the country in different cities on Sunday, October 5th.”

Also Read Pro-Palestine activists protest at Mahindra outlet in Hyderabad

Earlier, IPSP had staged protests in front of outlets of major corporations, whom they have accused of being ‘complicit with Israel in the genocide of Palestinians’, advocating for a Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

In Hyderabad, IPSP has previously held protests in front of Mahindra, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Reliance Retail, Tata’s Zudio, and Domino’s outlets.