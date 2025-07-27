Pro-Palestine activists protest at Mahindra outlet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Members of the “Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine” (IPSP) forum staged a protest demonstration outside a Mahindra Automotive outlet in Nacharam, Hyderabad, as part of a nationwide campaign to highlight what they describe as Mahindra’s involvement with the Israeli economy and its “complicity in the genocide of Palestinians.”

The protest, which included a street play, aimed to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Palestine and advocate for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Demonstrations across India

Similar demonstrations were reportedly held concurrently in cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Rohtak, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Patna. The IPSP has previously targeted other international and domestic companies, such as McDonald’s, Starbucks, Reliance Retail, Tata’s Zudio, and Domino’s, accusing them of “complicity in the genocide.”

Streetplay in Hyderabad

The street play in Hyderabad depicted characters representing Palestine, Israel, Mahindra, and a common Indian citizen, illustrating what the activists described as “the scale of the genocide in Gaza,” the conflict’s historical context, Mahindra’s purported role, and the call for Indian citizens to stand in solidarity with Palestinians.

Sreeja, an IPSP representative, addressed the gathering, stating that “Israel has killed more than 60,000 people in the last two years, most of them women and children.”

She added that “around 4 lakh people are missing and many more are injured.” She highlighted what she described as “a total blockade on Gaza, preventing even basic necessities like food from entering,” asserting that “starvation is being used as a weapon against the entire Palestinian population.”

Sreeja also referenced reports of “people, including children, dying of hunger,” and that “barbaric Israeli forces have murdered over 1000 Palestinians who were waiting for food and supplies at the limited aid sites.”

She emphasized the urgent need to lift the blockade to prevent “thousands more” from dying of starvation.

Activists accuse Mahindra of ‘complicity in genocide’

Yashwanth from IPSP elaborated on what he termed Mahindra’s “complicity in this genocide,” pointing to a 2018 meeting between Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he stated was aimed at fostering stronger economic ties.

He further asserted that as early as June 2017, Mahindra Aerostructures began co-producing aerostructure parts with Cyclone, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, described as “one of Israel’s largest arms manufacturers.”

Yashwanth also cited Mahindra’s ties with Israeli tech firms and Aeronautics Ltd. for UAV manufacturing, and a recent deal signed with Sentrycs Ltd. in August 2024, nearly a year into what he called “the most brutal and visible phase of the genocidal war on Gaza.”

He argued that such economic and diplomatic backing helps “normalize Israel’s settler-colonial character and the brutalities committed against the Palestinian people,” calling for Mahindra to be “held accountable and boycotted for its complicity.”

Geetha of the Disha Students’ Organisation spoke about the global BDS movement, drawing parallels to its historical role in dismantling apartheid in South Africa. She noted that companies with ties to Israel are reportedly facing “heavy losses in various parts of the world due to their complicity in genocide.”

Stand with Palestine: Activists

Geetha urged “the common people of India” to “stand with Palestine today, because it is nothing but standing with humanity.”

She further demanded that “our government, capitalists and institutions that are complicit in the genocide immediately cut all ties with the Zionist entity.”

Activists appealed to the public to actively participate in the boycott campaign against Mahindra. The organizers reported a positive response from the public, with people accepting pamphlets and engaging in discussions.

The IPSP, along with other allied organizations, pledged to continue their demonstrations and grassroots campaigns until the “liberation of Palestine.”