Nativity Card Bill introduced in the Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: The Left government in Kerala on Monday, February 23, introduced the Nativity Card Bill in the state Assembly, hailing the move as a “historic and rarest of the rare piece of legislation”.

Revenue Minister K Rajan presented the Bill in the House in the absence of opposition UDF members, who earlier boycotted the proceedings over the Sabarimala gold loss case.

The minister said the proposed law would enable those from the state to proudly declare themselves Keralites through the issuance of a nativity card.

Later, the Bill was referred to the Subject Committee for further scrutiny.

The state cabinet, last December, had given in-principle approval for the introduction of a permanent, photo-embedded Nativity Card in the state with the objective of ensuring that no individual has to struggle to prove their identity or place of residence in the state.

The Bill, granting legal validity to the scheme announced in December last year, was cleared during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week.

Introducing the Bill in the Assembly, Rajan said the legislation comes in the backdrop of the Centre implementing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act unilaterally.

He said CM Vijayan had categorically made it clear that the CAA, which caused anxiety in the minds of minority communities, would not be implemented in the state.

“Citizenship and nativity are distinct concepts. While nativity certificates are currently issued in the state, the government intends to introduce a legally valid document that formally recognises a person as a Keralite, similar to how citizenship is guaranteed under the Constitution,” Rajan said.

Once the Nativity Card is issued, a Keralite, wherever his present location is, can declare himself as a Malayali with self-pride, he said.

“So, we are introducing historic legislation that enables a person to declare himself as a Keralite along with cherishing the patriotic feelings of being an Indian citizen,” he said.

The new legislation would also help the government to ensure that the benefits of its various welfare programmes reach the actual beneficiaries, the minister said, adding that increasing migration and internal transfers escalate its significance nowadays.

Noting that it is one of the rarest of the rare episodes in the history of Kerala, he said it is presented in the House when the state commemorates the 70th anniversary of the formation of Kerala on linguistic lines.

The Revenue Minister also criticised the UDF opposition for boycotting the proceedings when the House takes up such significant legislation.

While announcing the introduction of the Nativity Card, the government had already made it clear that it would be issued on the lines of the existing nativity certificate, which certifies that a person hails from Kerala.

A native of Kerala would include those born in the state or those with at least one ancestor born in Kerala, provided they have not acquired foreign citizenship, the government had said.

Those born outside the state while their parents were employed elsewhere would also be considered natives.

Last month, the CM had said the initiative was intended to ensure that no individual has to struggle to prove their identity or place of residence in the state.

Applicants seeking a nativity card must submit an application in the prescribed format, along with the required documents and fee, to the tahsildar, the government sources added.

The announcement of the card in December drew sharp criticism from the BJP, which termed it an example of “dangerous separatist politics”.