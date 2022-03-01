NATO allies boost military, practical support to Ukraine

A ray of hope emerged as Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived at Ukrainian-Belarusian border for talks

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 1st March 2022 8:52 am IST
NATO to step up presence in eastern part of alliance, not inside Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Jen Stoltenberg (Twitter)

Brussels: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have boosted support to Ukraine with military equipment, financial assistance and humanitarian aid, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

“NATO Allies are stepping up support with air-defence missiles, anti-tank weapons, as well as humanitarian and financial aid,” Stoltenberg tweeted, Xinhua news agency reported.

NATO said in a press release on Sunday that Ukraine has received “critical weapons,” including Javelin missiles and anti-aircraft missiles.

MS Education Academy

“Millions of euros” worth of financial assistance and humanitarian aid have also been sent to the Ukrainian forces, NATO added.

Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on February 24. After a seesaw struggle between the two sides, a ray of hope emerged as the Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for talks on Monday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button