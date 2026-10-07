When Navaratri arrives, Hyderabad, just like other cities, too gets a colourful makeover. Shopping streets fill with bright lehengas, mirror-work chaniyas, colourful dupattas, oxidised jewellery, bangles, potli bags and dandiyas.

Shardiya Navaratri 2026 begins on October 11 and continues until October 19, followed by Vijayadashami on October 20. For Hyderabadis planning garba and dandiya nights, now is the time to start looking for festive outfits and accessories.

Here are 10 places in Hyderabad to explore for Navaratri shopping.

Best places for Navratri shopping in Hyderabad 2026

1. Shilparamam, Madhapur

Shilparamam is a good place to begin. Look for handloom dupattas, embroidered pieces, mirror-work outfits, fabrics and handcrafted accessories.

Address: Hitech City Main Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad – 500081

2. Balaji Selection, Sultan Bazaar

Sultan Bazaar is one of Hyderabad’s popular shopping areas, and Balaji Selection is a stop for festive clothing. Look for colourful mirror-work lehengas, chaniyas and trendy kurtis, dupattas,skirts, Kedia. This is one stop place for all your navratri latest trendy shopping.

Address: 4-5-272, Mahesh Darshni Lane, Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad – 500095, opposite Jain Mandir

3. Veena Fancy Store, Sultan Bazaar

A Navaratri outfit is incomplete without the right accessories. Veena Fancy Store has chaniyas, kediyus, caps, bags and hair accessories. It also offers rental options.

4. Laad Bazaar, Charminar

A trip to Laad Bazaar is a must for festive shoppers. Famous for colourful lacquer bangles, the market also has oxidised jewellery, potli bags and traditional accessories to complete a garba outfit.

5. General Bazaar, Secunderabad

For budget-friendly festive finds, General Bazaar is another option. Browse colourful fabrics, dupattas, earrings, jewellery and festive tops for easy mix-and-match looks.

6. K.S. Lane, Sultan Bazaar

Spend time exploring K.S. Lane, where several small shops sell fabrics, dress materials and imitation jewellery. It is ideal for shoppers who want to create their own Navratri look.

7. New Bharat Fabrics & Sarees, K.S. Lane

Prefer getting your Navaratri outfit stitched? New Bharat Fabrics & Sarees offers fabrics ranging from light cottons to richer materials. Pick your favourite fabric and get a chaniya choli or festive outfit customised to your style.

8. Mohini Collection, New Bowenpally

Mohini Collection is another option for shoppers looking specifically for colourful Navaratri outfits.

Address: Shop No. 2, Sikh Road, Sikh Village, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

9. Vastraz, Kachiguda

For traditional mirror-work and colourful Navaratri outfits, Vastraz is another option. Beautiful collection with wide variety for all ages men and women. You will be spoilt for choice here, the collection is that good.

Address: Venket Kishen Apartments, 3rd Floor, Flat No. 302, Basanth Nagar Colony, Kachiguda, Hyderabad

10. Kulture Boutique, Badichowdi

Don’t want to spend on an outfit you may wear only a few times? Kulture Boutique offers festive outfits on rent, making it a convenient choice for garba or dandiya nights. Co-ordinated outfits for couples, fancy blouses and jewellery. you name it and they have it.

Address: First Floor, Ramson Mansion, 4-2-516, Badichowdi Lane, Badichowdi

Contact: 9550861017

Get ready for the festive nights

Navaratri shopping is about more than a lehenga. It is about putting together the complete festive look with colourful clothes, jewellery, bangles, embroidered bags and dandiyas. There is something for every festive style and budget.