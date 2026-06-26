Naveen Polishetty drops big hint with Rs 5000 cr frame

Hyderabad: Naveen Polishetty is back in the news, and this time, it is not just for a film announcement. The actor has once again proved that he knows how to grab attention with smart and funny promotions.

Even before his next film has officially gone on floors, Naveen has started building curiosity in his own style. He recently shared a hilarious reel on X, which has now become a major talking point among Telugu cinema fans.

Naveen Polishetty Viral Reel With Top Directors

The reel features some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, including Prashanth Neel, Sukumar, and Rishab Shetty. Naveen called it his “costliest reel” and jokingly referred to the frame as a Rs. 5000 crore moment, based on the huge box office success linked to these filmmakers.

His comic timing and casual presentation made the video instantly entertaining. Fans loved how Naveen turned a simple gathering into a clever promotional moment for his upcoming film.

Naveen Polishetty’s Next

The bigger update is that Naveen Polishetty’s next film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The production house is known for backing big commercial entertainers and working with several top directors across Indian cinema.

Interestingly, the directors seen in the reel have also been associated with Mythri Movie Makers in different ways. This has created fresh speculation among fans about who will direct Naveen’s upcoming project.

As of now, the makers have not officially announced the director, cast or crew. Naveen’s post only hinted that the new film is loading soon and that he is excited for next year.

Fans React To Naveen Polishetty’s Promotion Style

While many fans praised Naveen for his creativity, the video also sparked some online trolling. A few users started debating whether one filmmaker in the frame deserved to be placed alongside the others because of recent box office results.

However, many fans defended the directors and said one or two failures should not erase their overall contribution to cinema.

Whether people loved it or debated it, Naveen’s plan clearly worked. His new film has already become a topic of discussion without even a formal launch event.

With his unique humour and Mythri Movie Makers backing the project, expectations are now high for Naveen Polishetty’s next big entertainer.