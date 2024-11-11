Navjot Singh Sidhu back on Kapil Sharma show, but there’s twist

Mumbai: Navjot Singh Sidhu is back on The Great Indian Kapil Show! Fans are excited as Sidhu reunites with Kapil Sharma after a five-year break. A new promo shows Sidhu sitting in the judge’s chair, which usually belongs to Archana Puran Singh. Kapil, as always, makes a joke about Archana turning into Sidhu. Sidhu quickly clarifies that it’s really him.

Archana then comes on stage, nervously asking Kapil to tell Sidhu to leave her seat. Even Harbhajan Singh, who appears as a guest with his wife Geeta Basra, joins the fun, saying no one can replace Sidhu.

However, Sidhu is not back as a judge—he’s just a guest. This episode is full of laughter and nostalgia, with Sidhu and his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu joining the fun.

Why Did Sidhu Leave The Show?

Sidhu left The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019 after a controversy over his comments on the Pulwama attack. He said terrorism shouldn’t be linked to an entire country, which led to backlash on social media. The hashtag #BoycottKapilSharmaShow started trending, and the producers replaced Sidhu with Archana Puran Singh. Sidhu had been part of the show since 2016, and many fans missed his presence.

With Sidhu back, even just for an episode, fans can expect nostalgia and fun. The episode features Sidhu, Harbhajan Singh, and their wives. Sidhu’s “Thoko Taali!” is sure to bring back memories. Archana is still the judge, but Sidhu’s appearance gives fans a glimpse of the old days.