Navratri is all about colour, music, and dancing late into the night. But no celebration is complete without the perfect outfit and jewellery to match. Hyderabad is already gearing up with decorated markets, stalls filled with festive wear, and shops offering special collections for the season.

Luckily, Hyderabad has some buzzing markets and hidden gems where you can shop without breaking the bank. Here’s a quick guide from Siasat.com to where you can find your festive look this season.

Best markets in Hyderabad for festival shopping 2025

1.Shilparamam, Madhapur

This arts-and-crafts village turns extra festive during Navratri. Stalls here overflow with handloom sarees, chaniya cholis, colourful dupattas, and chunky silver jewellery. It’s a one-stop shop for those who want something traditional yet unique.

Budget: Rs.500 – Rs.5,000

2.Balaji Selection, Sultan Bazar

Known for its wide variety of festive wear, Balaji Selection is a favourite for college-goers and families alike. From bright Navratri lehengas to trendy kurtis, you’ll find something for every day of the nine nights.

Opposite Jain Mandir, Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad

Budget: Rs.600 – Rs.2,500

3.Veena Fancy Store, Sultan Bazar

Excellent variety of colourful Chaniya Choli, Kedia in all sizes for all ages. Jewellery, Hair Accessories, Caps, Bags and more. You will be spoilt for choice here and you can also rent the outfits here.

Budget: Rs.100 – Rs.1,500

4.New Bharat Fabrics & Sarees, K.S Lane, Sultan Bazar

This place is paradise if you love experimenting with fabrics. From light cottons to rich silks, you can buy materials to stitch your own chaniya choli or pick ready-to-wear sarees.

HVS Complex, K.S Lane, Sultan Bazar

Budget: Rs.500 – Rs.6,000

5.K.S Lane, Sultan Bazar

Wander through this busy lane and you’ll find dozens of small shops offering fabrics, dress materials, and imitation jewellery. It’s a great stop if you enjoy mixing and matching pieces to create your own style.

Budget: Rs 200 – Rs.2,500

6.Street Vendors, Secunderabad

For pocket-friendly shopping, street vendors around Secunderabad are unbeatable. You can grab colourful dupattas, quirky earrings, and festive tops for a fraction of showroom prices. Just remember to bargain.

Budget: Rs.100 – Rs.500

7.Armi’s Collection – K.S Lane

A boutique-style store known locally for its unique ethnic wear. Excellent colourful collections available to cater to your Navratri shopping heart. You can even rent gorgeous chaniya choli’s here starting just Rs.500.

8. Charminar Bazar and General Bazar

These 2 markets are also buzzing with Navratri shopping in Hyderabad, offering festive wear, jewelry, and accessories. At Laad Bazar, shoppers can explore a wide variety of fabrics and even get custom-made outfits tailored to their style for the celebrations.

Quick Tips for Shoppers

Plan colours: Each Navratri day has a theme, so buy accordingly.

Go early: Crowds peak in the evenings. Morning visits are calmer.

Comfort first: Pick lightweight outfits and jewellery you can dance in all night.

Whether you want a handloom saree, a mirror-work lehenga, or just a pair of jingling bangles, Hyderabad’s markets have it all. This Navratri, shop smart, dress bright, and get ready to dance away the nine nights.