Navratri holidays: Cyberabad police warn of house burglaries

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police have urged residents to take precautions against house burglaries and vehicle thefts during Navratri holidays.

Police said criminals often use the festive season to target homes left unattended while residents are away.

Burglary gangs target locked houses

According to police, burglary gangs first survey residential colonies and identify houses that appear to be unoccupied. They then break into these homes when residents are away.

During the festive season, interstate gangs suspected to be active are believed to come mainly from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Also Read 265 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Officials have advised people planning to travel to inform their neighbours and share a contact number. Neighbours can keep an eye on the property and alert police if they notice suspicious activity.

Residents are also encouraged to inform their local police stations before leaving.

CCTV cameras can help protect homes

Cyberabad Police have highlighted the importance of installing surveillance cameras to monitor houses while residents are away.

They have urged residents to follow the precautions to reduce the risk of theft and help ensure safer celebrations during the festive season.