Navratri violence: 29 police personnel taken off active duty in UP

According to a statement issued by the office of the district police superintendent, 14 personnel from the Hardi police station and 15 from the Ramgaon police station were transferred to the Police Lines.

Published: 29th October 2024 9:58 am IST
Bahraich: As many as 29 police personnel, mostly constables from Hardi and Ramgaon police stations in this Uttar Pradesh district, were taken off active duty, days after areas under their jurisdiction witnessed violence during Navratri.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla on Monday described the transfers as “routine”.

Rehua Mansoor, the native village of Ramgopal Mishra who died in the violence, falls under the Ramgaon police station area while the area where he was killed is under the Hardi police station’s jurisdiction.

“These are routine transfers. Constables have a two-year term in a police station. That period expired, so they have been sent to the Police Lines. These transfers have nothing to do with the Maharajganj (Mahsi) violence. A similar list of similar constables for other police stations will also be prepared.”

Mishra (22) was shot dead in the Maharajganj area of the district’s Mahsi tehsil on October 13 following a dispute over loud music during a Durga idol immersion procession.

The incident had led to communal violence, followed by incidents of arson and vandalism.

