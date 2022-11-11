Nawaz Sharif will never let Army chief to be appointed on merit: Imran Khan

Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated that the incumbent coalition government will not appoint the next Army chief based on merit, saying PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would not let that happen, according to a media report.

“Whoever is on merit should become the next Army chief, but Nawaz Sharif would not let that happen because they want to control the institutions to save their looted wealth,” Khan said while virtually addressing PTI’s long march, Express Tribune reported.

Khan claimed that PML-N has a history of influencing state institutions to save their looted wealth and evade accountability.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan [Shehbaz Sharif] is visiting Britain to meet his brother who is an absconder and escaped to London under the guise of medical treatment,” he said.

Khan added that Shehbaz Sharif went to London to take important decisions for Pakistan with the consultation of his “absconder” brother.

“The one [Nawaz Sharif] who looted the country for 30 years will make decisions about Army chief’s appointment, elections dates and caretaker set-up,” he said, Express Tribune reported.

“No one can even imagine that this can happen in a civilised society because rule of law prevails there,” he said.

Khan said the decisions that are being taken in London are not aimed at strengthening the institutions “because the Sharif family does not believe in merit”.

“Nawaz Sharif had recruited criminals in Punjab police by taking bribes… They [PML-N] tried to buy off judges and attacked former Chief Justice Sajjad Ali because he was not under their control,” Khan said.