Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party’s political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

Nawaz, 73, has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019.

“Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21,” Shehbaz said in a statement after a meeting of the PML-N’s top leadership headed by Nawaz in London.

Shehbaz added that the party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return.

Nawaz was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on “medical grounds.”