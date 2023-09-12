Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21: Shehbaz

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 7:02 pm IST
Former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan from London on October 21 to lead the party’s political campaign in the upcoming elections, his younger brother and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

Peoples Career

Nawaz, 73, has been living in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019.

“Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21,” Shehbaz said in a statement after a meeting of the PML-N’s top leadership headed by Nawaz in London.

MS Education Academy

Shehbaz added that the party founder would be given a grand welcome upon return.

Nawaz was convicted in the Al-Azizia Mills and Avenfield corruption cases in 2018. He was serving a seven-year imprisonment at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills case before he was allowed to proceed to London in 2019 on “medical grounds.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th September 2023 7:02 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button