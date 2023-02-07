Nawazuddin Siddiqui forced to leave home, currently staying in hotel?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who is often seen entertaining fans with his unique dialogue delivery techniques has now landed into trouble. The actor has to prove his ability to handle family matters practically now as his mother and wife have developed indifferences.

According to the reports, Nawaz’s wife Aaliya has apparently been locked out of the bedrooms and other private areas in the sprawling palace allegedly by the actor’s mother She has reportedly made the living room sofas the temporary home for herself and her children. Reports also suggest that Nawaz has left the home and is staying in a hotel. He will be back only once the indifferences between his wife and mother are sorted out.

Security has been beefed up in and around Nawaz’s home and his lawyers are seen coming in and out of the home. According to multiple reports, Nawaz said that whichever side he chooses, he will be seen as a traitor and a man who won’t own up to his responsibilities.

Speaking about his luxurious abode, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had named his home after his father ‘Nawaab’. The home comprises six bedrooms, two large halls, and two spacious lawns.

Talking about his dream home, Nawaz earlier said that he had an exact map of every inch of his dream house in his head, and he would not compromise on even an inch of that vision. He said, ”If something was built wrongly during my absence, I broke it. There were many demolished walls before the house happened. I wanted every inch of the house to be the way I had designed it in my mind. I must thank my brother who helped me a lot. During my absence, he supervised the construction.”

It is reported that Nawaz will stay in a hotel until his lawyers sort out the mess at his home.