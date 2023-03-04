Nawazuddin Siddiqui is no more owner of his bungalow in Mumbai

Mumbai: All is not well in Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s personal life. The actor is in a legal tussle with his wife Aaliya Siddiqui and it seems that indifferences between the couple is rearing its ugly head again after Aaliya and her children were barred from entering Nawazuddin’s house.

The actor’s estranged wife had shared a video on Thursday on Instagram in which she claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had barred her and her children from entering his house. Reacting to the allegations of her wife, the actor, through his spokesperson, has issued a clarification on the matter.

Actor’s spokesperson has said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has “already registered the property in his ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui’s name”. He said that the decision to not allow Aaliya to enter the house was made by Mehrunisa’s caretaker. The spokesperson added that the house belongs to Mehrunisa and not Nawazuddin.

“Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone’s entrance in the property. But the caretaker of Ammi has said that only kids are allowed in the property and only Aaliya is not allowed as the property belongs to Ammi now,” the spokesperson further added speaking to media.

According to the spokesperson’s statement, Aaliya’s claim that she and the kids were barred from entering the house by Nawazuddin is baseless and false as the kids are welcome in the house anytime.The spokesperson also informed that Nawazuddin has brought a flat for Aaliya in Mumbai that she has given for rent.

Watch Aaliya’s video in which she accused Nawazuddin for throwing her and their children out of the bungalow.

Nawazuddin too was stopped from entering the house earlier, when he came to meet her ailing wife. Watch video

Nawazuddin Siddiqui married to Aaliya in 2009 and have two children together– son Yaani and daughter Shora.