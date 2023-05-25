Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma spotted at Prism club, Hyderabad

Nawazuddin and Neha were in the city yesterday to promote their highly anticipated upcoming movie, "Jogira Sara Ra Ra."

Published: 25th May 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma in Hyderabad for their movie promotions (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis were buzzing with excitement on Wednesday night as acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and talented actress Neha Sharma made a grand appearance at Prism Club in Gachibowli to promote their highly anticipated movie, “Jogira Sara Ra Ra.” The star-studded event left fans in awe and sent social media into a frenzy.

Neha Sharma took to her Instagram account to share her gratitude, posting visuals from the event and expressing her appreciation for the overwhelming support received from the people of Hyderabad. Sharing a video, she wrote, “Thankyou Hyderabad for all the love.”

Prism Club, one of the most popular nighclubs in Hyderabad, served as the perfect backdrop for the promotional event. As Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma arrived, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation and excitement. Fans, eager to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars, gathered in large numbers, making it a night to remember.

Written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy and jointly produced by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui, Jogira Sara Ra Ra is scheduled to hit the screens on May 26. As the release of the film draws nearer, the anticipation and excitement surrounding it continue to reach new heights.

