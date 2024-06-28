Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s home tour: From makeup room to cinema room

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the most versatile actors in India, is currently juggling projects in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industries. Known for his exceptional talent and dedication, Nawazuddin has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry, captivating audiences with his performances.

Nawazuddin’s Journey to Stardom

Nawazuddin’s path to success was anything but smooth. Before he made his mark in the film industry, he worked as a chemist in a petrochemical company and even took on the job of a watchman in Delhi. His journey is a testament to unwavering determination and perseverance. Nawazuddin’s big break came with the critically acclaimed film “Gangs of Wasseypur,” directed by Anurag Kashyap. This film brought him into the spotlight and set the stage for his flourishing career.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 160 crore. His significant earnings come from movies and brand endorsements, for which he charges a substantial fee. Nawazuddin is renowned for being one of the most active actors in the industry, with a diverse portfolio of projects.

A Glimpse into Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Home

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has recreated his childhood home in Mumbai. Growing up in the town of Budhana in Uttar Pradesh, the actor has now established a plush bungalow on Yari Road, Versova. The bungalow, named after his father Nawab, features seven rooms and two spacious dining areas.

Nawazuddin, who designed large parts of the house himself, provided a detailed tour of his home in a video shared by Pinkvilla. The living room is dominated by whites and browns, with wooden paneling on the walls. The hall is adorned with posters of scenes from popular plays and characters such as Hamlet and Othello, roles Nawaz has performed on stage.

Image source: Pinkavilla Youtube

In his new home, Nawaz tried to replicate the pillars, arches, and railings of his childhood house in Budhana. He also mimicked the same flooring. For Nawaz, the most cherished aspect of his house is its secluded, quiet environment, surrounded by greenery, offering a peaceful retreat from his busy life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming one of India’s most versatile and respected actors is inspiring. His dedication, talent, and hard work continue to win hearts and bring him success in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is set to be seen in Rautu Ka Raaz. The film will be releasing today on June 28 on ZEE5.