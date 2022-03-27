Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s reaction on The Kashmir Files goes viral

Mumbai: The Kashmir Files, which was released on March 11, has been topic of discussions and debates across the country. Several celebrities including Aamir Khan, Yami Gautam, Preity Zinta, Swara Bhasker and others have penned down their thoughts on the movie that is receiving an overwhelming response at the box office.

Latest star to react to The Kashmir Files is Nawazuddin Siddiqui. During his appearance at ABP Network’s Ideas of India in Mumbai recently, Nawazuddin was asked to comment on The Kashmir Files. To this replied and said that he is yet to watch the movie, but will definitely watch it said. The actor said, “People are watching it, so I will also watch it.”

Responding to the controveries surrouding the film, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said, “Every director has a style and point of view for making films. He made a film from his point of view, which is good. Others will also make films from their perspectives, in the future. And, that is great. When a filmmaker makes a film, he/she does so from his perspective, with a unique style of viewing things. It should be allowed for any filmmaker to add their own perspective even to films based on real incidents.”

He further added, “I cannot speak anymore on this as I have not watched the film.”

The Kashmir Files is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, and stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Rawal, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.