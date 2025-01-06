Naxal IED blast kills 8 Jawans, 1 civilian in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Eight jawans of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Monday, police said.

Maoists detonated the IED near Ambeli village under Kutru police station area at around 2.15 pm when DRG personnel from Dantewada district were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

All eight DRG jawans travelling in the SUV and the driver of the vehicle were killed on the spot, the official added.

The DRG is a unit of the state police and its personnel are mostly recruited from local tribal population and also from surrendered Naxalites.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased were being evacuated, he said.

A search operation has been launched in the area by security forces, the IPS officer informed.

These DRG personnel were involved in an anti-Naxalite operation carried out for three days on the borders of Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur districts by joint teams of security personnel, the IG said.

Five Naxalites were killed in the three-day-long operation and one DRG head constable also lost his life, he said.

After the operation, DRG personnel from Dantewada were returning to their base in the vehicle when the attack occurred in the Kutru area, Sundarraj added.

The last site is around 400 km from the state capital Raipur. Visuals from the spot showed a huge crater, more than 10 feet deep, splitting the concrete road after the blast.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the explosion while dismembered bodies were seen placed on plastic sheets. A part of the vehicle was seen hanging on a nearby tree.

Martyrdom of jawans will not go in vain: Chhattisgarh CM

Expressing grief over the death of DRG personnel and the civilian driver, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said Naxalites are frustrated with the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the Bastar region and therefore, have resorted to such cowardly acts.

Martyrdom of jawans will not go in vain, he asserted.

“The news of the martyrdom of 8 jawans and a driver in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Kutru of Bijapur district is extremely sad. My condolences are with the families of the martyrs. I pray to God to rest the souls of the martyred soldiers in peace and provide strength to the bereaved families,” Sai said in a statement.

“Naxalites are frustrated with the ongoing anti-Naxal operation in Bastar and have committed such cowardly act out of frustration. The martyrdom of the soldiers will not go in vain. Our fight to end the menace will continue strongly,” he added.

In the past, numerous attacks have taken place on security forces in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, comprising seven districts including Dantewada, using IEDs.

In the last major assault on April 26, 2023, ten police personnel and a civilian driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicle, which was part of a convoy carrying security personnel in the neighbouring Dantewada district.