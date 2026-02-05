Naxalite killed in encounter with cops in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

The intermittent exchange of fire is still underway.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th February 2026 12:38 pm IST
Maoist leader from Telangana killed in Chhattisgarh encounter
Representational Image

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, February 5, a police official said.

The exchange of fire broke out in a forest in the southern part of the district at 7.30 am when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

The intermittent exchange of fire is still underway. So far, the body of a Naxalite, along with an AK-47 rifle, has been recovered from the spot, he said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

More details will be shared once the operation is over, he added.

With this action, at least 23 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.

Earlier, 14 Maoists were gunned down in two encounters on January 3 in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Last year, a total of 285 Maoists were killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from the country.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 5th February 2026 12:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button