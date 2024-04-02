Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said.

The gun battle took place in a forest under Gangaloor police station area at around 6 am when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite and a weapon were recovered from the spot, he said.

Also Read 4 Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

The operation was still underway, he added.

With this incident, 34 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, so far this year, police said.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls in the first phase of general elections on April 19.