Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Popular female contestant walks out of show

Hyderabad: The reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is close to completing its ninth week, with competition heating up as contestants battle to stay in the game. This week’s nominations include Yashmi, Tasty Teja, Nayani Pavani, Gautham Krishna, and Hari Teja.

Current voting trends indicate Yashmi is leading with the highest votes, closely followed by Gautham Krishna. On the other end, Tasty Teja, Nayani Pavani, and Hari Teja are receiving fewer votes, placing them in a more vulnerable position.

Insiders close to the show suggest that the elimination showdown will be between Hari Teja and Nayani Pavani this week.

Nayani Pavani Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

And now, we have the confirmed name of the contestant who has been shown the door of exit. It is Nayani Pavani. Yes, she has been eliminated and her journey has come to an end after 9 weeks.

Last week’s elimination surprised fans when Mehboob was ousted, despite earlier reports suggesting that Naini might be the one to leave. This season has already seen the eviction of nine contestants, including popular figures like Bezawada Bebakka, Shekhar Basha, Abhai Naveen, and Mehboob, among others.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.