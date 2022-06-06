Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding documentary to stream on…

Mumbai: Tollywood actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are all set to tie the knot on June 9 after six long years of dating. Termed as one of the most loved couples in the south, they have been constantly making headlines for their beautiful and loving relationship. The internet is already rife with rumors and updates of their wedding details as fans cannot wait to see them united.

The most recent update regarding Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding is that it will be shot as a documentary and streamed on an OTT giant.

Any guesses which platform it is? Well, according to multiple reports, Netflix has bought the streaming rights to the wedding ceremony. Yes, you read that right! If the rumors are to be believed, then Nayanthara’s fans are surely in for a treat.

As soon as the news broke out, netizens have been discussing how much Nayanthara might be charging Netflix for her wedding documentary. It said that the actress commands Rs 4 to 5 crore for a film and she might charge more than that for her D-day.

Wait, there’s more! The ‘Thanga Meengal’ director Gautham Vasudev Menon will be shooting the alleged wedding documentary.

Recently, the lovebirds met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and invited him to their wedding. The couple was seen in white traditional attires and the Chief Minister was also seen in a matching ensemble.

It was earlier reported that they had locked the wedding venue in Tirumala Tirupathi temple, however, the couple has opted for Mahabalipuram to take the plunge. While the ceremony will be quite intimate, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai.

For the unversed, love between the couple brewed during the shoot of their 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and the couple has been inseparable ever since. The couple had gotten engaged on March 25, 2021, and Nayanthara had made it official while talking on a Tamil chat show.