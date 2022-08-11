Nayanthara gets hospitalised, here’s why

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot June 9 in a close-knit ceremony in Mahabalipuram

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 11th August 2022 11:37 am IST
Nayanthara gets hospitalised, here's why
Nayanthara (Instagram)

Hyderabad: South diva Nayanthara, who recently got married to her long time beau Vignesh Shivan, got hospitalised on Wednesday in Chennai. She reportedly suffered severe vomitings post she was taken to the hospital.

She was kept under observation for a few hours and was discharged later. A few reports also have it that the actress is receiving a treatment for skin infection. While the news has left Nayanthara’s fans worried and concerned, there has been no official confirmation on the same yet.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot June 9 in a close-knit ceremony in Mahabalipuram. Their fairy-tale wedding was attending by close friends from the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajnikanth.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawaan directed by Atlee.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button