Nayanthara gets hospitalised, here’s why

Hyderabad: South diva Nayanthara, who recently got married to her long time beau Vignesh Shivan, got hospitalised on Wednesday in Chennai. She reportedly suffered severe vomitings post she was taken to the hospital.

She was kept under observation for a few hours and was discharged later. A few reports also have it that the actress is receiving a treatment for skin infection. While the news has left Nayanthara’s fans worried and concerned, there has been no official confirmation on the same yet.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot June 9 in a close-knit ceremony in Mahabalipuram. Their fairy-tale wedding was attending by close friends from the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan and Rajnikanth.

Meanwhile, On the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. She will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawaan directed by Atlee.