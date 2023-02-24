Nayanthara plans to quit acting after Jawan shooting? Read here

Mumbai: Popular South actress Nayanthara who will be seen next opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan is one of the South actresses who made their foray into Bollywood. The actress enjoys a huge fan following and is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Her fans are excited to see her opposite superstar King Khan but the latest rumours about the actress taking a break from acting has left fans disappointed.

According to multiple reports, Nayanthara is planning to quit acting to focus on her twins. It is also reported that she will stay with her husband and will help him to make their production house a successful one. Nayanthara is married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. They are parenting twin sons Uyir and Ulagam.

Nayanthara has various projects in her pipeline currently and it is also not clear whether she would opt out of all these projects or will take a break after the completion of all current projects. She co-owns Rowdy Pictures with her husband.

However, Nayanthara has not officially confirmed that she is going to take a break but it is reported she may take a break or quit the industry forever.

Nayanthara was last seen opposite Chiranjeevi in Godfather. Apart from Jawan, she has Superstar 75, Paattu and AK 62. It is also said she has signed Auto Jaani, helmed by Puri Jagannadh.