Nayanthara sends best wishes to Aditi Rao and Siddharth following their engagement

Mumbai: Wishes have been pouring for actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth since the couple confirmed their engagement on Thursday.

Amid the well-wishes, Nayanthara also offered her congratulations to the newly engaged pair.

The actress took to her Instagram account to wish Aditi and Siddharth well as they begin a new chapter in their relationship.

Aditi on Thursday, took to her Instagram to confirm the news and shared a cute selfie with her beau.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “He said yes! E. N. G. A. G. E. D.”

In the picture, Aditi and Siddharth flaunted their engagement rings.

As soon as the news was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Aww my favourite couple finally engaged.”

Another user commented, “My two favourite people !! Omg Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditi will be seen in ‘Gandhi Talks,’ a silent film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Siddharth Jhadav.

Aditi is also all set to star in the Indo-U.K co-production ‘Lioness’.

‘Lioness’, the official Indo-UK co-production being made under the bilateral treaty signed by the two countries in 2008, was announced at the India Pavilion (managed by FICCI under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting) at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film, inspired by the research of Peter Bance, the historian who discovered the story of Princess Sophia Duleep, is the story of two British Punjabi women living in the UK, a century apart. Peter is also one of the executive producers of the film.