Nayanthara takes bold decision, leaves husband shocked

Hyderabad: Popular Indian actress Nayanthara has taken a surprising decision that has left her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, in shock. The versatile actress, known for her blockbuster film with Shah Rukh Khan titled “Jawan,” has become a favorite among fans.

Amidst her busy schedule with upcoming projects, Nayanthara had agreed to star in a film titled “LIC” with her husband Vignesh Shivan. However, a recent bombshell has shaken the film’s production. The Life Insurance Corporation of India has reportedly expressed displeasure over the film’s title, leading to notices being sent to the team.

Nayanthara Quits Vignesh’s Film?

And now, in a latest development reported by Gulte, Nayanthara has decided to step away from the project, leaving everyone stunned. The decision reportedly stems from the actress expecting a higher remuneration for her role in the film. Despite Vignesh Shivan being part of the production, Nayanthara seems unhappy with the offered remuneration and has chosen to exit the project.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nayanthara was last seen in “Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food,” a film that also sparked controversy.