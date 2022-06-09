Nayanthara ties knot with Vignesh Shivan: Photos, videos & more

Hyderabad: South’s IT couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially husband and wife now. They exchanged the wedding vows today, June 9, at a private resort in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. The couple got married after dating for almost seven long years.

#UPDATE : #Nayanthara and #VigneshShivan are officially married now in Mahabalipuram. The wedding ceremony of actress Nayanthara to filmmaker Vignesh Sivan has just ended at the Brahma Mukurtha. The wedding rituals began at 8:10 AM, and several celebrities were invited. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QGYuU08nma — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) June 9, 2022

Taking to Instagram today, Vignesh Shivan wrote, “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s! Thanking God , the universe, the goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed my life! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations and prayers !

“Now , it’s all dedicated to the love of my life Nayanthara! My Thangamey! Excited to see you walking up the aisle in a few hours! “Praying to God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and the best of friends,” he concluded.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding photos

Several Indian stars including Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, producer Boney superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth and others have spotted arriving at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s wedding at Sheraton Hotel.