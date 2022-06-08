Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan’s total net worth will shock you!

Chennai: South’s much-loved couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been hogging the limelight ever since the news of their wedding broke out. After six long years of dating, the couple is finally going to take the plunge and get married in an intimate ceremony on June 9 reportedly at Sheraton Grand Hotel and Resort, Mahabalipuram.

In a pre-wedding press meet conducted on Tuesday, Vignesh Shivan announced that the ceremony will be an intimate one with only close friends and family allowed. Furthermore, the couple reportedly will be hosting a huge reception with several A-listers, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Ajith, Suriya, Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander, and Nelson Dilipkumar in attendance.

From their wedding invitation to the dress code, rumors regarding Nayanthara’s big day are going strong. Fans are equally interested to know more about the couple, from their lifestyle to their likes, and dislikes.

So, in this write-up let’s have a look at their individual and combined massive net worth which will surely leave you surprised!

Nayanthara’s Net Worth

According to multiple reports, Nayanthara’s net worth is around Rs. 77 crores. The actress has made name for herself in the industry by featuring in films like Chandramukhi, Rappakal, Ghajini, and Dubai Senu among many others.

Nayanthara reportedly charges Rs. 4-5 crores per film and has many luxurious properties and vehicles in her possession. She has a BMW 7 Series luxury sedan, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Innova Crysta, BMW 5 series, and many more. Nayanthara has a few properties in Bangalore, Chennai, Kerala, and Hyderabad.

Apart from this, Nayanthara also earns huge chunks of Rs. 50-60 lakhs from brand endorsement.

Vignesh Shivan’s Net Worth

According to multiple reports, filmmaker and lyricist Vignesh Shivan’s net worth is Rs. 50 crores. He charges Rs. 1-3 crores per film and Rs. 1-3 lakhs for penning lyrics of a song.

Considering the above figures, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s combined net worth stands at nearly Rs 130 crores. Isn’t that too huge?

On the professional front, Nayanthara is gearing up for her upcoming show O2 which will stream on Disney+Hostar Tamil. Vignesh Shivan, on the other hand, recently directed Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.