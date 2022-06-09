Nayanthara wears Hyderabadi Nizami ‘Satlada Haar’ for her wedding

Hyderabad: After a lot of speculations and wait, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have finally tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on June 9. The couple exchanged the wedding vows in presence of their close friends and family today morning at a private resort in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh took to their social media to share first glimpse of their fairy-tale ceremony. While the actress chose a bright red saree for her D-day, Shivan rocked the traditional golden shirt and dhoti. Photos are going crazy viral on social median taking internet by storm and we just cannot stop drooling over them.

Of all, the Hyderabadi touch that Nayanthara gave to her wedding look is something that caught our attention. The gorgeous south Indian bride looked ethereal as she complimented her look with multi-layered necklaces, a maang teeka, huge ear studs and a stack of bangles similar to her jewelry.

The ‘multi-layered’ necklace which we are talking about is nothing but a Hyderabadi traditional ‘Satlada Haar’ that is originally found in royal households. The seven-stringed necklace is woven with hundreds of pearls and precious stones. Though it dates from the Nizams and Nawabi heritage of Hyderabad, it still remains classic today and over the years it has become a popular choice amongst brides.

Nayanthara’s striking Satlada curated with pearls, crystals & an emerald dropping is just super elegant!

It can be recalled that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone too picked a beautiful Satlada for her mehendi in 2018.