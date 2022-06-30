Nayanthara’s FEES to work with Shah Rukh Khan is…

Hyderabad: Popular actress Nayanthara is all set to make her Bollywood debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the highly anticipated upcoming movie Jawaan. Directed by Atlee, the film will be released in June next year. But do you know how much Nayan is charging for to play female lead opposite SRK?

Nayanthara who works in Telugu, Tamil and Malayam film industry has gained massive popularity over the years with her stunning onscreen performance. She began her career in 2003 with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare and delivered superhits like Sri Rama Rajyam which made her one of the highest-paid actresses in the south. Considering her stardom and talent, the actress is likely to take home Rs 8 crore for her role in Atlee‘s Jawaan.

Speaking more Jawaan, Shah Rukh in his Instagram live on Sunday, shared the news of Nayanthara being in the movie and refrained from sharing any more details about it.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Talking about the film SRK said, “Too early to say. There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, is a different kind of film.”

Coming back to Nayanthara, the actress married the love of her life and filmmaker Vignesh Sivan on June 9 in Chennai. The wedding was small and intimate, with only close friends and family members in attendance.