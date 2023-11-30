Nayanthara’s pricey bday gift from hubby, it is worth Rs 2.7cr!

Hyderabad: South’s lady superstar Nayanthara is one of the highest paid actresses of Indian cinema and has appeared in more than 80 films in over two decades. She has amassed a huge fan following pan India and has won several accolades including Filmfare Awards South.

Nayanthara has accumulated a huge wealth and is living a luxurious life. She has recently made her foray into Bollywood and played the female lead in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The actress turned 39 years old on 18th of November and she has received a luxurious gift from her husband Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara celebrated her birthday along with her husband and twins Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara’s New Mercedes Maybach S-Class

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared that she has received the extravagant gift from her husband on her birthday. The actress while thanking her husband for the gift wrote, “WELCOME HOME YOU BEAUTY. My dear husband, Thank you for the sweetest Birthday gift. Love you.”

Nayanthara actually received a luxurious Mercedes Maybach S-Class car from her husband as a birthday gift. The car costs Rs 2.7 crores in India and is among the top luxurious cars in which elite class people are often spotted travelling.

Nayanthara is widely praised for her impactful roles in Sri Rama Rajyam, Raja Rani, Puthiya Niyamam, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and much more. Her Tamil film ‘Annapoorani’ is set to release on 1st of December and it will be her 75th film in which she will be playing a lead role.