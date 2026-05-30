NBDSA flags Sudhir Chaudhary’s Aaj Tak show over Taj Mahal ‘Hindu temple’ claim

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) has pulled up Aaj Tak over a broadcast hosted by journalist Sudhir Chaudhary that aired the widely discredited claim that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple, finding the programme fell short of standards of neutrality and impartiality.

According to a report by the Bar and Bench, in an order dated May 28, NBDSA Chairperson Justice AK Sikri directed Aaj Tak to edit the programme and remove or suitably modify the portions dealing with the Taj Mahal.

The case relates to a November 2024 episode of Chaudhary’s show “Black and White,” which examined historical claims about several religious structures including the Sambhal Jama Masjid, Ajmer Dargah and Taj Mahal.

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The show was produced by TV Today Network Ltd., the corporate owner of Aaj Tak. Advocate Indrajeet Ghorpade had filed a complaint alleging the programme promoted a one-sided narrative about the destruction of Hindu temples and amplified claims about the Taj Mahal that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has officially rejected.

The NBDSA initially dismissed the complaint in December 2025, accepting the broadcaster’s argument that the show was a documentary-style presentation based on published material and official sources.

Ghorpade then filed a review application. On review, the NBDSA found that the broadcaster’s reliance on official sources had not been consistent. While the show cited ASI records in segments dealing with the Qutub Minar, no comparable official material was presented when making claims about the Taj Mahal. The authority said the issue was not whether enough space was given to opposing views, but whether any counter-view grounded in official records had been presented at all — and concluded it had not.

The NBDSA limited its direction to the Taj Mahal segment and declined to revisit other allegations, including concerns about the communal tone of the broadcast or the omission of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991. No monetary penalty was imposed.