NCB files chargesheet against Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2020 drug case

The NCB had raided the production office and house of Bharti and seized 86.5 grams of ganja (cannabis) from their place in 2020.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Updated: 29th October 2022 1:17 pm IST
NCB files chargesheet against Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2020 drug case
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiya ( ANI)

Mumbai: Legal trouble for comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa continues as Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has filed a 200-page charge sheet against the couple before the court in connection with their 2020 drug case.

In November 2020, Bharti and Haarsh, who are parents to a six-month-old baby boy, Lakshya, were arrested by the NCB for alleged possession of cannabis. They were later granted bail by a special (narcotics) court.

“Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya accepted the consumption of Ganja.

“The search was conducted as part of a probe by the NCB into alleged drug use in the entertainment industry,” earlier an NCB official said.

