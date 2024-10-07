NCERT to sell text books via Amazon to ensure fair price

New Delhi: The National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), on Monday, October 7, signed a deal with e-commerce giant Amazon, to sell textbooks through their e-commerce platform Amazon.in.

The NCERT will triple-fold the publication of textbooks and print 15 crore books this year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday.

“The NCERT has been shaping India’s education landscape by publishing textbooks since 1963, with a total of around 220 crore books and journals. NCERT is a major think tank for the country. These books will be made available across nearly 20,000 pin codes nationwide. The books should be available at MRP,” Pradhan said.

Stressing the importance of making learning joyful for the 300 million students of the Amrit Kaal, Pradhan urged the development of e-books that are interactive and AI-driven, featuring innovations like talking books.

According to officials, NCERT textbooks of all grades shall be made available on the Amazon NCERT storefront, which was also launched today.

The textbooks shall be retailed at a price not more than the rate printed on the textbooks. Only original NCERT textbooks shall be retailed on this platform, thereby helping curb the sale of pirated NCERT textbooks.

“Amazon will help NCERT monitor and take down unauthorised sellers who distribute counterfeit or overpriced books. Through Amazon’s vast delivery network, students and schools, even in the most remote areas, will be able to purchase textbooks at the prescribed prices.

“This would address the challenges of supply gaps, delayed availability, and regional shortages of textbooks, ensuring equitable access to education,” a senior education ministry official said.

In addition to serving individual customers, Amazon will work with the NCERT to simplify bulk ordering for government agencies and schools, making it easier for institutions to procure large volumes of textbooks.

To support this, the NCERT has appointed designated distribution vendors who will work with sellers on Amazon to ensure timely and efficient deliveries.

“Amazon is trusted by millions of Indians across the country every day for making essential products easily accessible, and we believe that quality education should be no exception,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice president, of categories, Amazon India.

“By ensuring that genuine NCERT textbooks are available at fair prices, Amazon is playing its part in building a more transparent and reliable educational ecosystem.

“This effort will make it easier for students, parents, and educators to access the resources they need, supporting their learning journey without compromise,” he added.