NCP leader pitches for alliance with Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA

Mumbai: NCP legislator Amol Mitkari on Saturday advocated an alliance with the Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

It was his personal view, said Mitkari, a member of the legislative council and NCP spokesperson.

The Nationalist Congress Party headed by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is part of the Mahayuti coalition which includes the Shiv Sena and BJP.

Mitkari also said that leaders of Mahayuti should not underestimate the stature of NCP leaders.

“As a party worker, I feel that if Prakash Ambedkar, who is a tall leader, joins hands with Ajit Pawar, who is an important leader, things would be different in Maharashtra. This is my personal opinion,” Mitkari said.

Prakash Ambedkar is the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Mitkari’s comments come at a time when dissenting voices have emerged in the RSS and Shiv Sena about the inclusion of Ajit Pawar in the Mahayuti alliance.

Reacting to Mitkari’s statement, VBA’s Maharashtra unit chief Rekha Thakur said her party can not even think of joining hands with the NCP as long as it is part of the BJP-led alliance.

Alliance talks between the VBA and the Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) before the Lok Sabha elections had fallen through.