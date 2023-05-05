NCP rejects Sharad Pawar’s resignation, urges him to stay on as President

The panel's decision on the two resolutions -- rejecting the resignation and urging him to continue as party chief -- will be conveyed to Pawar for his final call in the matter.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th May 2023 12:16 pm IST
Key NCP committee to meet today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor
Mumbai: The NCP on Friday unanimously rejected the resignation of the party’s national President Sharad Pawar and requested him to continue in his post.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the special panel set up by Pawar to name his successor after his dramatic announcement on Tuesday to step down.

The panel’s decision on the two resolutions — rejecting the resignation and urging him to continue as party chief — will be conveyed to Pawar for his final call in the matter.

Top NCP leaders like Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar will make the official announcement on the developments later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, an emotional NCP activist attempted to commit suicide outside the party office but was prevented by thousands of other workers and the police.

