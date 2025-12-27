NCP (SP) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP fail to agree on alliance for Pune polls

According to Congress leaders, Jagtap refused to align with "communal forces" and chose their party without compromising on ideology.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 27th December 2025 7:33 pm IST
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar
Pune: Talks between the NCP (SP) and the Ajit Pawar-led ruling NCP over a possible alliance for the next month’s Pune civic polls appear to have hit a dead end, with the latter not agreeing to the Sharad Pawar-led party’s proposal for contesting the elections on their respective poll symbols.

Elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune, will be held on January 15. The last date to file the nominations is December 30.

Senior NCP (SP) leader Ankush Kakade said his party leadership in Pune met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday but talks over the possible alliance for Pune civic polls could not progress.

“No talks could take place over the alliance between us. We went to meet the NCP leaders to convey that NCP (SP) will contest the election on its symbol and they can fight on their symbol (if the alliance takes place ). It seems they are not ready for this proposal,” Kakade said.

He said the NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule is also of the opinion that since NCP (SP) has been with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the party will prefer to stay with its alliance partners – Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

NCP’s election symbol is an analogue alarm clock, while NCP (SP) has been allotted the symbol of a man blowing a ‘turha’ (traditional trumpet).

Two days back, NCP (SP) city unit president, Prashant Jagtap resigned from the party amid the talks about alliance between two NCP factions. Jagtap joined Congress on Friday.

