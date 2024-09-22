NCPCR asks social media platforms to explore ways to protect children online

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) met representatives from major social media platforms to address issues related to the safety of children online and explore ways to protect them.

In a recent meeting with representatives from companies like Google, YouTube, Meta, X, Snapchat, Reddit, Sharechat, and Bumble, the Commission sought to explore ways to protect children from harmful content and online exploitation.

Key issues discussed included mechanisms for age verification, tools for identifying and blocking child sexual abuse material (CSAM), support for law enforcement agencies, and parameters for reporting cases to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The apex child rights body emphasised the need for enhanced safety features on social media platforms, with a focus on keeping children safe from predators and explicit content.

The letter that followed the meeting outlined several recommendations.

Notably, it called for mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures to verify user identity on platforms and mandatory reporting of CSAM under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The Commission also stressed the importance of parental consent for minors entering contracts on social media platforms and the need for clear disclaimers warning parents about adult content.

In addition, platforms were urged to collaborate with the NCMEC by providing detailed reports on cases involving child exploitation, including information on child pornography and child abuse.

These reports should cover data from January to June 2024.

The NCPCR has requested that social media platforms implement these recommendations and submit an Action Taken Report within seven days of the letter’s issuance.