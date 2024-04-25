NC’s Ruhullah Mehdi files nomination from Srinagar LS seat

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi filed nomination papers for Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency before Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat, who is the returning officer of the constituency, on Thursday, April 25.

Ruhullah was accompanied by NC leader Farooq Abdullah, his son and vice-president of National Conference Omar Abdullah, and Vikar Syed, president of J&K Congress.

Mehdi, while talking to reporters said. “The elections will provide us an opportunity to express the sentiments that have not been expressed in the last four years, we are hopeful for a win but more than that, the important thing is how to mobilise the sentiments of people towards that win.”

Farooq Abdullah said the party is hopeful of Mehdi’s win from the constituency. “We are here to file nomination papers and we pray to God to make him successful,” the senior NC leader told reporters.

Apart from that, Mehdi was accompanied by hundreds of NC supporters who were chanting slogans in support of the party.

NC supporters raise slogans outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Srinagar where Aga Ruhullah filed nomination papers on Thursday

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah waving party flag on the bank of river Jhelum near Deputy Commissioner’s office in Srinagar on Thursday

Hundreds of National Conference supporters accompany Aga Ruhullah as he walks towards the Deputy Commissioner’s office to file nomination papers on Thursday