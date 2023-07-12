NCSC asks UP govt to file report on Dalit man ‘forced to lick slippers’

New Delhi: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday over an incident in which a Dalit man was allegedly assaulted by another man and made to lick his slippers in Sonbhadra district.

The notice was issued on the orders of NCSC Chairman Vijay Sampla. The commission has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to submit an action-taken report by July 17.

According to the information received by the NCSC from various social media posts, the accused — Tejbali Singh Patel, a contractual employee of the state power department — assaulted the Dalit man as he was angry with the latter over the checking of faulty electrical wirings.

In a video of the purported incident that has gone viral on social media, the Dalit man is seen licking the slippers of the lineman, doing sit-ups while holding his ears and apologising, the NCSC said in a statement.

The commission has asked the state chief secretary and director general of police, besides the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Sonbhadra, to probe the matter and submit the action-taken report through post or e-mail.

Sampla cautioned the officers that if the report is not received within the stipulated time, the NCSC might exercise the powers of a civil court conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution and issue a summons for personal appearance before the commission in Delhi.

Four men, including Patel, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In the video, the power department employee is seen twisting an arm of the complainant, pushing him on to the ground, climbing up on his chest and slapping him. He is also seen forcing the complainant to lick his slippers.