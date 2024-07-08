NCW condemns lewd comment on photo of slain soldier’s widow, demands probe

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has identified lewd and derogatory comments made by a social media user on a photo of Kirit Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh’s widow.

The NCW, which reviews the Constitutional and legal safeguards for women, has condemned the behaviour of the user, a resident of Delhi who operates his account under the name ‘Ahmad K’. NCW has urged immediate police action, stating that it violates Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Taking note of the issue, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sent a letter to the Delhi Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi) demanding the arrest of the accused and a detailed report within three days.

Taking to an X platform, NCW wrote, “National Commission for Women (NCW) has identified a lewd and derogatory comment made by Ahmad K. from Delhi on a photo of a Kirt Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh’s widow. This act violates Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. NCW condemns this behavior and urges immediate police action. Hon’ble Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has sent a letter to the Delhi Commissioner of Police

to arrest the accused and send A detailed report within 3 days."

“The National Commission for Women has come across a screenshot wherein one Ahmad K., resident of Delhi, has made an extremely lewd and derogatory comment on a picture of a Widow of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh (screenshots enclosed),” the letter reads.

President Droupadi Murmu, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces awarded Captain Anshuman Singh the Kirti Chakra, India’s second-highest peacetime gallantry award, which was received by his wife Smriti Singh on Friday.

The Indian Army captain Anshuman Singh, laid down his life while leading his team on a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir on June 7, 2022.

His widow’s photos during the solemn ceremony were shared on social media. It has now become the target of a vicious attack by several users who made derogatory comments under the posts.

However, the user ‘Ahmad K’ came under the radar after netizens shared screenshots of his comment promoting the NCW for arrest calls.

