NCW, NCPCR demand action against staff for asking girl to remove innerwear

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women and the National Commission for protection of Child Rights on Tuesday sought action against the NEET frisking personnel for asking a 17-year-old girl to remove her innerwear before entering an exam centre in Kerala.

A case was registered by the police after the teen lodged a formal complaint.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) have been invoked, police said.

The NCW said it has taken serious note of the reported incident which is “shameful and outrageous to the modesty” of young girls.

“Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the chairperson of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct an independent inquiry into the allegations levelled by the girl students and to take appropriate action in accordance with law against the responsible. The Commission has also sought a time-bound investigation in the matter,” it said in a statement.

The NCW has also written to the Director General of Police (DGI), Kerala to conduct a fair investigation in the matter and register FIR if the allegations are found to be true. The action taken must be apprised to the commission within three days.

The NCPCR, on the other hand, has written to Kollam District Collector requesting an inquiry into the matter as to how many children underwent a similar treatment on July 17 during the checking/frisking of aspirants appearing in the National Eligibility Entrance Test examination.

“You are further requested to fumish statements of the affected children and inform the Commission about the staff involved and action taken against them,” the NCPCR said in the letter.

The police complaint about a girl in Kerala asked to remove innerwear before appearing for medical entrance exam NEET is “fictitious” and has been filed with “wrong intentions”, the exam centre’s superintendent has told the National Testing Agency.

Protests that began on July 18 intensified on Tuesday and a section of agitators, who took out protest marches, vandalised a private education institution at Ayur in Kollam District, where the girl was allegedly asked to remove her innerwear before writing the National Eligibility cum Entrance test. Student activists allegedly entered the college premises breaking the police cordon, leading to vandalism. Some student activists have suffered injuries in police action.

