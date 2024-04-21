NCW seeks detailed action report after man sets pregnant wife on fire

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) said that it was appalled by the incident in Amritsar where a pregnant woman was set on fire allegedly by her husband.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab to arrest the accused and submit an action report in three days.

Also Read Man held for killing pregnant wife, setting body on fire in Punjab

On Friday, a labourer from Bule Nangal village near Beas, Sukhdev Singh, allegedly tied his wife, Pinki (23) who was pregnant with twins to a cot before setting her on fire. Singh who was on the run after the incident was later nabbed by police.

“Appalled by the horrifying incident in Amritsar where a man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The brutality of this act is unimaginable. Chairperson NCW @sharmarekha has written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three days,” the NCW said in a post on ‘X’ on Saturday.

Appalled by the horrifying incident in Amritsar where a man allegedly set his pregnant wife on fire. The brutality of this act is unimaginable. Hon’ble Chairperson NCW @sharmarekha has written a letter to DGP Punjab to arrest the perpetrator and submit an action report in three… — NCW (@NCWIndia) April 20, 2024

According to Beas station house officer (SHO) Gurwinder Singh, the incident took place on Friday. “The couple, according to locals had been married around 3 years ago and used to have frequent arguments. On Friday too they had a heated arguments after which Sukhdev set his wife on fire.”

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

The accused was arrested by police late last evening. He has been produced before a court which remanded him to police custody for two days, said SHO Gurwinder Singh.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, officials said.