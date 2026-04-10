NCW seeks report from Telangana police over newlywed’s gang rape

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday, April 10, took suo motu cognisance of a report regarding the alleged gang rape of a newlywed woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Telangana director general of police to ensure registration of an FIR under relevant provisions, according to an official statement issued here.

She also directed immediate arrest of all accused, a prompt and time-bound investigation, and adequate protection to the survivor. Rahatkar also sought a detailed action taken report within seven days.

“The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of a deeply disturbing report regarding the alleged gang rape of a woman by her husband and his associates in Hyderabad,” the statement read.

The commission said the incident involved alleged assault of a newlywed woman by persons “closest to her”.

“It constitutes a grave violation of dignity, bodily autonomy, and the sanctity of marriage,” it added.

The NCW condemned the incident and expressed deep concern over the alleged brutality. “The Commission has strongly condemned this reprehensible act and expressed deep concern over such brutality,” the statement said.