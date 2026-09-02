NCW seeks report on Telangana nurse’s rape-murder within 7 days

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 21-year-old nurse at Thukkuguda in Telangana and sought an Action Taken Report within seven days.

In an X post on Wednesday, September 2, the Commission said its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Telangana Director General of Police seeking “immediate and stringent action”.

“The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported brutal sexual assault and murder of a 21-year-old nurse at Thukkuguda in Telangana,” the post read.

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The Commission has directed an expeditious investigation and custodial interrogation of the accused, including establishing the complete sequence of events, motive and prior criminal history.

NCW calls for application of BNS sections relating to rape, murder

It has also called for strict application of all Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions relating to rape, murder and criminal trespass, and the preservation and examination of medical, post-mortem, forensic and digital evidence.

The NCW has sought protection, security and legal assistance for the victim’s family, along with expeditious disbursement of statutory compensation under applicable schemes.

The Commission said it has sought an Action Taken Report — with details of the investigation, forensic findings, chargesheet timeline and oversight measures — to be filed within seven days.

“The safety and dignity of working women is non-negotiable,” the NCW said, adding that it would “closely monitor the matter to ensure accountability and justice.”

Found dead on August 29, mechanic held

The woman, who belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community and worked as a nurse at the Thukkuguda hospital, was found dead in a residential room on the hospital premises on August 29.

A 34-year-old bike mechanic from Begusarai district of Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering the nurse, police said on Monday.

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Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman’s aunt, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The accused was staying at the mechanic shop in Thukkuguda, adjacent to the crime scene.

“After apprehending and questioning him, he confessed to committing the rape and murder,” a senior police official said.