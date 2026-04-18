NDA plans nationwide protests over INDIA bloc on Women’s Reservation Bill defeat

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to launch a nationwide protest campaign on Saturday, April 18, against the INDIA alliance following the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill, which aimed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority, triggering a sharp political confrontation between the ruling alliance and the opposition.

The proposed legislation, which also sought to expand the strength of the House, could not secure the constitutionally mandated two-thirds majority despite a day-long debate. The bill received 278 votes in favour and 211 against, falling short of the required threshold for passage.

Also Read Constitution Amendment Bill defeated in LS as govt unable to get 2/3rd majority

The outcome has triggered a sharp political confrontation, with the NDA accusing the opposition INDI alliance of deliberately blocking a historic reform aimed at increasing women’s representation in legislative bodies.

Party leaders said protests will be organised at district headquarters across the country, led by the BJP’s women’s wing, the BJP Mahila Morcha.

The campaign is intended to highlight what the NDA describes as an “anti-women agenda” of the opposition, while mobilising public opinion around the issue. The BJP is also expected to raise the matter prominently in the upcoming elections, particularly in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

NDA leaders have stated that the campaign will aim to expose the opposition’s role in the bill’s failure and build public pressure in favour of women’s reservation.

Following the bill’s defeat, women MPs from the NDA staged a protest within Parliament premises, expressing disappointment and reaffirming their commitment to securing a reservation for women.

The development has further deepened the political divide between the ruling alliance and the opposition, setting the stage for an intensified nationwide political battle over gender representation and electoral reform.