NDA seeks public opinion in Andhra Pradesh for poll manifesto

Amaravati: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh has sought public opinion for drafting the ‘Praja manifesto’ or people’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance launched a toll-free WhatsApp number — 8341130393 — to get people’s suggestions and feedback on the manifesto.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Varla Ramaiah said on Monday that TDP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed them to gather public opinion for the joint manifesto of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance.

Speaking at the TDP office in Mangalagiri, Ramaiah said that they have launched a toll-free WhatsApp number to facilitate public feedback. A dedicated team has also been established for this purpose, while the manifesto committee will consider the ideas and opinions shared by the people.

Claiming that this has not been done in the country before, Ramaiah emphasised that they are involving the public in the manifesto-drafting process, as he asserted that this approach will ensure the fulfillment of the people’s aspirations.

“There are numerous intellectuals and educated individuals who possess a deeper understanding of democracy than us. Seeking their opinions, we have launched a WhatsApp number where people can record their views,” he said.

Jana Sena leader Gade Venkateswara Rao and BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar echoed similar views, affirming that the alliance aims to deliver the benefits of governance to every citizen.

Under the seat-sharing agreement announced last month, TDP will contest 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats, leaving 10 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats to the BJP, and 21 Assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats to the Jana Sena led by Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan.