NDA will not win a single seat in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will not win a single seat in Bihar in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“They (NDA) will not win a single seat in Bihar. They will also win only 35 to 40 seats in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Their condition is bad in Uttar Pradesh as well,” said Tejashwi Yadav, who uploaded a video on his official X handle of his interaction with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani.

“BJP will be wiped out in Bihar. INDIA bloc will win more than 300 seats,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav said that the public is bored due to his (PM Modi) policies.

“He is making the same boring speeches and making old hollow promises. This time it is the people who want to remove the BJP at the Centre. The people of the country no longer want the politics of hatred. This type of politics does not last long,” the Bihar LoP said during his conversation with Sahani.

Tejashwi Yadav said he along with Mukesh Sahani has addressed more than 180 public meetings since the election campaigning started a few months ago.

He said that women have voted in large in the last four phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

“We gave jobs to youth in our 17 months tenure which has raised hopes among them,” Tejashwi Yadav said.