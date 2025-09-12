NDA will return to power at Centre in 2029: Andhra CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the NDA government at the Centre would return to power for the fourth consecutive term in 2029, calling it the need of the hour for the future of the country.

Addressing a conclave, the Chief Minister said, “Narendra Modi has been winning over the past 11 years, third election was over. Fourth election also, write it, again NDA will come. There is no doubt about it. For the future of this country, there is a need for NDA to come.”

He praised Modi for propelling India from being the 11th largest economy to the fourth largest one in 11 years’ time.

On the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, Naidu asserted that all works taken up in Amaravati would be completed in the next three years, including infrastructure projects worth Rs 50,000 crore.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the greenfield capital’s infrastructure would be ready by 2028 and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate and dedicate Amaravati to the country.

“Every work started in Amaravati will be completed in the next three years. That means all the infrastructure, about Rs 50,000 crore infrastructure, will be completed in Amaravati in the next three years. And the PM will come again to inaugurate it and dedicate it. This will happen,” said Naidu.

Once these objectives are achieved, he claimed that the private sector will pick up from there on a ‘massive scale’, paving the way for a knowledge economy with colleges, universities and others.

“The best universities in the world are preparing to come…Now we are working (to bring) Tokyo University, Stanford University. We are working out in which angle they will come,” he said.

Further, he said Amaravati was a “never-ending process” that would see its infrastructure completed and the city grow on the lines of Hyderabad.

Assuring that farmers who parted with their land for Amaravati would not suffer losses, he said if additional land was not acquired for development, the capital would remain no more than a small municipality.

“Sufficient land is essential for setting up of international companies including quantum computing ancillaries and international educational institutions,” he said.

Naidu said a quantum computer would arrive in Amaravati in January 2026, calling it just the beginning with many stakeholders coming forward.

He expressed confidence that the state would supply quantum computers to the world and achieve several other milestones.

The CM also said the Polavaram project would be completed by 2027.

According to Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is implementing ‘SwarnaAndhra – 2047’ vision while Modi’s Viksit Bharat – 2047 vision is being implemented at the national level.

He said ‘SwarnaAndhra – 2047’ vision was designed to see where the state should be in the next 22 years.

As part of this vision, Naidu projected that the state will achieve a GSDP of Rs 29.2 lakh crore by 2028 – 29 and Rs 57.2 lakh crore GSDP by 2029 – 34.

Likewise, he said per capita income of Rs 5.4 lakh will be achieved by 2028 – 29 which will rise to Rs 10.5 lakh by 2029 – 34.

By 2038, Naidu said India will emerge as the number one economy in the world and that Telugu people will play an instrumental role in this journey.

At a time when every country is confronted with some kind of a crisis, Naidu said India is synonymous with stability.